SABC postpones retrenchment process to end of December

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) management on Tuesday suspended the retrenchment process at the public broadcaster until the end of next month.

About 400 staffers were set to get Section 189 notices, with 170 posts being created.

Employees have been holding pickets at the corporation's headquarters in Auckland Park against this.

The public broadcaster resorted to retrenchments as it struggles to stay afloat financially.

The board said the process has been extended due to additional consultation after lengthy meetings with labour and other parties.

