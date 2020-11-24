Protesting eThekwini EPWP workers vow to keep demonstrating until demands met

The workers said that they were dissappointed because eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda had so far refused their calls for a meeting.

DURBAN - Protesting EPWP workers in eThekwini have vowed to stage demonstrations across the city until political leaders make good on their promises to use them permanently as municipal staffers.

On Tuesday last week, eThekwini residents were asked by the municipality to keep refuse in their yards after the workers staged a protest.

Since then, filth has characterised the Durban CBD because refuse lies uncollected on the roads and garbage bins are emptied.

Street sweeping remains suspended after some workers allegedly threatened not to report for duty.

In a statement, the eThekwini Municipality claims that normal refuse collection has not been affected.

Spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said that the city was talking to workers in a bid to resolve the impasse but this claim has been denied by workers who spoke to Eyewitness News.

Andile Mzimela is one of the protesting workers: "We've raised our issues with different mayors over the years. We started with James Nxumalo, the Zandile Gumede, then Fawzia Peer. We've also made an appeal to current mayor Mxolisi Kaunda. They've all made promises but none of them have been able to deliver."

The workers said that they were disappointed because eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda had so far refused their calls for a meeting.

The eThekwini Municipality has not responded to Eyewitness News queries on the matter despite promises to do so.

