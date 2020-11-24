Ongoing KZN freight industry violence claims life of 45-year-old truck driver

Police said they have opened a case of murder after the deceased was found with gunshot and burnt wounds.

DURBAN - The relentless and seemingly tit for tat attacks in the freight industry have claimed another life as Eyewitness News has learnt of a KwaZulu-Natal truck driver who was found murdered in Gauteng on Sunday night.

Police are now searching for the killers of the 45-year-old man from Pinetown who was shot and partially burnt.

His body was found in a veld in Alberton not far from where the truck he was driving was set alight.

On Monday night, four people were attacked, and this has renewed calls for urgent high-level intervention as the violence involving truck drivers continues unabated.

In a matter of days, a number of attacks on mostly long-distance trucks have been officially recorded by the police but some in the freight industry believe the numbers could be much higher at least 29.

In the latest separate attacks, one man lost his life, one was seriously wounded while two others were lucky to escape unharmed.

A KZN-based driver was found dead near a burning truck in Alberton while another man was rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds.

Meanwhile, the police’s Mathapelo Peters said another driver had to abandon his vehicle after three balaclava-wearing men travelling in a Hyundai i20 fired shots at him.

“On his return, he found the truck on fire. The complainant escaped uninjured. A case of MITP has been opened for further investigation.”

At the same time in Vosloorus, a 27-year-old truck driver was also hijacked: “The truck was set alight by unknown suspects near Extension 25 in Vosloorus. The driver managed to escape with no injuries. Police are investigating a case of hijacking as well as malicious damage to property or MITP.”

Peters said a multi-disciplinary task team has been set up to look into the rising crimes.

