Omotoso loses another application, to spend Christmas in jail again

On Monday, an application brought by Timothy Omotoso to have the testimonies of two State witnesses ruled inadmissible was dismissed by the Port Elizabeth High Court.

CAPE TOWN - The long-running sex trafficking case of controversial pastor Timothy Omotoso will resume in January.

On Monday, an application brought by Omotoso to have the testimonies of two State witnesses ruled inadmissible was dismissed by the Port Elizabeth High Court.

Two women, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho, are out on bail and charged with recruiting girls and women from his congregation for sexual exploitation.

Pastor Timothy Omotoso has been in prison since his arrest at the Port Elizabeth International Airport in 2017.

The televangelist will spend another festive season behind bars despite ongoing efforts to be released on bail.

Just last month, his bail application was rejected by the Port Elizabeth High Court.

His lawyers had argued the application was based on new facts.

His application for leave to appeal was also unsuccessful.

The sex trafficking trial against Omotoso, Sulani and Sitho has been marred by delays since the start.

Now, the matter is scheduled to resume on 26 January.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.