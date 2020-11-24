New 24-hour GBV hotline to be launched next week to help victims

CAPE TOWN - Gender-based violence (GBV) survivors will find it easier to get help once a 24-hour hotline goes live next Tuesday.

The National Shelter Movement of South Africa (NSMSA) on Monday said that it was high time that abused women had a toll-free resource where they could find various services.

The movement believes it could play a key role in helping to reduce the scourge.



The NSMSA’s Bernadine Bachar said the helpline had been a long time coming, saying that the lockdown had shone the spotlight on why it is necessary.

“Our goal is to ensure that every call from a woman in danger, must be answered. While the government has provided a GBV helpline of its own, this is not specific to domestic or intimate partner violence,” Bachar said in a statement.

“On top of that, we have had many complaints – especially during the lockdown, when gender-based violence seemed to intensify – that many women found the service to be inefficient. They either did not get the help they needed quickly enough, or in some cases, not at all.”



Now, women will know where to find their nearest place of safety for them and their children. Survivors will also be assisted with lodging a police complaint, counselling, obtaining a protection order and more.

“The shelter helpline will be run by three social workers with substantial experience with shelters for abused women and a thorough understanding of the problems they face when trying to escape a domestic abuse situation,” said Bachar.



“Our research, conducted with the Heinrich Boell Foundation, for example, revealed that victims of domestic violence found dealings with SAPS to be a major problem. Armed with this knowledge and drawing from their experiences, as well as from our pool of expertise, we aim to continue working to improve victims’ of crimes of domestic violence access to information, referrals to shelters and other forms of support.”

Qualified social workers will be ready to take calls from 9am next Tuesday.

