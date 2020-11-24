Nehawu to march on Thursday over public servant salary increases

The union's general secretary, Zola Saphetha, said that the union would march this coming Thursday when the Health Council was meeting.

JOHANNESBURG - Health workers union Nehawu is set to march this week over nonpayment of salary increases for public servants, especially frontline workers.

The union has been briefing the media this morning about workers who have not been paid for working overtime during hard lockdown.

The union's general secretary, Zola Saphetha, said that the union would march this coming Thursday when the Health Council was meeting.

He said that they wanted community health care workers to be absorbed by the government.

#NEHAWU The union is calling on the complete absorption of community health care workers into government. The union says it will lead from the front in the workers strike that started on the 11th of November. KM pic.twitter.com/6dmnrTNYVC EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 24, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.