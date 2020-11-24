20°C / 22°C
Nehawu to march on Thursday over public servant salary increases

The union's general secretary, Zola Saphetha, said that the union would march this coming Thursday when the Health Council was meeting.

Nehawu briefs the media on 24 November 2020 on its planned march over nonpayment of salary increases for public servants. Picture: Kgomotso Modise/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Health workers union Nehawu is set to march this week over nonpayment of salary increases for public servants, especially frontline workers.

The union has been briefing the media this morning about workers who have not been paid for working overtime during hard lockdown.

The union's general secretary, Zola Saphetha, said that the union would march this coming Thursday when the Health Council was meeting.

He said that they wanted community health care workers to be absorbed by the government.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

