Ndabeni-Abrahams determined to find amicable solution to SABC problems

JOHANNESBURG - Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams on Tuesday said that she was determined to support efforts aimed at finding an amicable solution to the financial problems facing the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

“A functional SABC is in the interest of all South Africans. I am therefore determined to support efforts aimed at finding an amicable solution to the problem,” Ndabeni-Abrahams said in a statement.

The minister and Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi on Monday met with the public broadcaster’s board over plans to retrench around 400 workers.

The Communications Department’s spokesperson, Mish Molakeng, said that the minister wanted management to find alternative plans and implement retrenchments as a last resort.

“Both ministers implored the SABC board and its executive management to go back to the negotiations table with the aim of ensuring that all available opportunities are thoroughly explored prior to engaging in the retrenchment processes which must always be the last resort,” Molakeng said.

SABC staff members have been protesting since last week, warning that if no agreement is reached, they would continue to fight the retrenchment process.

The SABC had until Friday to come up with more options after it suspended the Section 189 process for seven days last week.

