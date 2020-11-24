More than 200 GABS buses attacked every month, WC Transport committee told

Buses are often seen as soft targets and often during protests they're petrol-bombed or stoned.

CAPE TOWN - More than 200 Golden Arrow buses are being attacked every month.

At a recent meeting of the provincial government's standing committee on Transport, it was revealed that six to eight robberies were committed weekly, many of them on buses, while in other instances shots were fired at the vehicles and depots had been petrol-bombed.

Recently, 12 Golden Arrow bus coaches have come under attack resulting in financial losses of just under R29 million.

Buses are often seen as soft targets and often during protests they're petrol-bombed or stoned.

Just last week, three vehicles were torched during protests in the Khayelitsha area.

Committee chairperson Daylin Mitchell said that they needed specific details on whether any arrests or convictions had been secured.

"This is of tremendous concern given the reasons of residents to enjoy safe, reliable transport and that the Western Cape government subsidises the operations of GABS."

Western Cape government officials had stressed that security needed to be sharpened up.



The City of Cape Town and Golden Arrow are trying.

Months back, the city had deployed law enforcement officers to buses but given the frequency of attacks, clearly more needs to be done.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.