Mkhize concerned over rise in latest COVID-19 infection figures

South Africa has recorded 2,080 new coronavirus cases, pushing the total number of infections since the outbreak to more than 769,000.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize is concerned about the latest COVID-19 figures released in the last 24 hours, which indicates a 14.5% positivity rate.

South Africa has recorded 2,080 new coronavirus cases, pushing the total number of infections since the outbreak to more than 769,000.

Health officials are still concerned with the Eastern Cape as they battle to get a handle on cluster outbreaks.

Earlier this month, at Mkhize’s national update on COVID-19 he said that there was no current data to indicate that the country was experiencing a second wave.

“Our current forecasts are not showing us that there’s going to be a huge upsurge at this point, but obviously those forecasts will be guided by the numbers and data,” Mkhize said at the time.

The latest coronavirus statistics released on Monday night have raised concerns though with a positivity rate of more than 14%.

That means out of the more than 14,000 tests conducted around 2,000 had people tested positive for the virus.

Mkhize believes a 10% positivity rate is acceptable, but the latest increase had raised concerns.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 769 759 the total number of deaths is 20 968 and the total number of recoveries is 711 195. pic.twitter.com/It1tibhp6W Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) November 23, 2020

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 23 November.



Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/6LNByxxdWz Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) November 23, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.