Ministers urge SABC board to consult further before going ahead with job cuts

Earlier this month, the SABC indicated that it would send retrenchment notices to 400 employees with 170 positions being advertised. But the public broadcaster suspended the process for seven days.

JOHANNESBURG - The ministers of Communications and Labour and Employment have implored the SABC board and its executives to negotiate further to ensure that all options have been thoroughly explored before embarking on the retrenchment process.

Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams and Thulas Nxesi met with the board of the public broadcaster on Monday amid widespread anger among employees, protests, and threats of a blackout.

• ALSO READ: Planned SABC retrenchments will have devastating impact on lives, say employees

Earlier this month, the SABC indicated that it would send retrenchment notices to 400 employees with 170 positions being advertised.

But the public broadcaster suspended the process for seven days.

“Ministers Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams and Thulas Nxesi will continue to observe developments at the SABC with keen interest to ensure that the SABC continues to meet its core mandate of providing broadcasting services to the people of South Africa,” said the Communications Ministry spokesperson Mish Molakeng.

WATCH: Stop the cull! SABC staff picket against retrenchments

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.