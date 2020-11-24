HIGH NOTE: SA's Trevor Noah to host 2021 Grammys

Trevor Noah, who currently hosts 'The Daily Show' will host the music awards on Sunday, 31st January.

JOHANNESBURG - Comedian, actor and one of South Africa biggest international entertainment exports of the 21st century, Trevor Noah, has been announced as the host of the 63rd Grammy Awards in 2021.

Noah, who currently hosts The Daily Show, will host the awards on Sunday, 31st January.

"Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the Grammys have refused to have me sing or be nominated for Best Pop Album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event," Noah said.

Ladies and gentlemen, the 63rd #Grammys will be hosted by none other than comedian and actor, Trevor Noah.

This won't be Noah's first stint as a music awards show host: a few years ago, he was the first comedian to host the South African Music Awards before he got his big break in the US.

