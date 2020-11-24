20°C / 22°C
Go

Hawks confirm 3 more arrest warrants issued for Shepherd Bushiri

Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, are already facing a raft of criminal charges but now the supposed man of God is also wanted for rape.

FILE: Pastor Shepherd Bushiri (R), also known as Prophet Bushiri from the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG), stands on stage while his wife, Mary Bushiri, speaks to worshippers during the United Prayers Crossover at the FNB Stadium in Soweto on 1 January 2020. Picture: AFP
FILE: Pastor Shepherd Bushiri (R), also known as Prophet Bushiri from the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG), stands on stage while his wife, Mary Bushiri, speaks to worshippers during the United Prayers Crossover at the FNB Stadium in Soweto on 1 January 2020. Picture: AFP
30 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks have confirmed that three more warrants of arrests have been issued for fugitive Shepherd Bushiri.

He and his wife, Mary, are already facing a raft of criminal charges but now the supposed man of God is also wanted for rape.

"The warrants were issued on Friday last week and at the time of his disappearance, Bushiri was still under investigation for three separate cases of rape reported by members of his church."

The Bushiris hot-footed it out of South Africa earlier this month, for Malawi, breaching their bail conditions.

South African authorities are in the process of extraditing the couple.

