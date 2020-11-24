Govt reiterates financial commitment to women-owned businesses

An inter-ministerial committee launched the 16 Days for No Violence Against Women and Children in Pretoria earlier on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Government has once again reiterated its commitment to setting aside 40% of public procurement for women-owned businesses.

The theme for this year's campaign is women's economic justice for a nonviolent and non-sexist South Africa.

Government said it believed economic emancipation was one of the key elements of stopping the scourge of women abuse.

Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane said: “Women will be capacitated on business registration, compliance, procurement, regulatory provisions, financial literacy, marketing tools and access to market and access to finance and opportunities.”

