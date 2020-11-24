Gauteng Health Dept says it’s working with urgency to fill vacant senior posts

The department is urgently looking for hospital CEOs, a chief financial officer, deputy director general for human resources, and a CEO for emergency medical services.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department on Tuesday said that it currently had 14 vacant senior management positions.

The vacancies come at a time when the country is grappling with the increasing demand for health services during the coronavirus pandemic.

The province has also been dealing with alleged tender fraud, which implicated some officials.

“The process to fill vacant senior management positions at the Gauteng Department of Health is being attended to with urgency and integrity in order to ensure adherence to governance prescripts, assured Acting MEC for Health Jacob Mamabolo on Tuesday,” said Gauteng health spokesperson Motalatale Modiba.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance (DA) said that it was concerned about the state of the Health Department, claiming it was failing to give accurate updates on the recorded coronavirus cases in the province.

It accused the department of providing little guidance in tracking the pandemic to prevent hotspots from developing further.

