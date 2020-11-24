Finance Minister once again commits to cutting Public Service Wage Bill

The bulk of government's spending cuts rest on striking a deal with public servants on a wage freeze and unions are not happy.

CAPE TOWN - Finance Minister Tito Mboweni on Tuesday again committed Treasury to cutting the Public Service Wage Bill.

Last month, Mboweni presented a Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) that fleshed out how government would practically turn the economy around.

Asked whether he thought government would be able to pull off the political balancing act, Mboweni said there was no other choice.

“I hope so, and I pray so; because otherwise we’ll be facing the obvious. If we do not contain expenditure in the light of these developments I’ve described then we are not serious about running a middle-income country.”

