EWN Weather Watch: Warm & partly cloudy Wed for Gauteng, WC

Your EWN Weather Watch for Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG – As we move into the mid-week, most parts of the country can expect some sun and partly cloudy weather conditions

GAUTENG:

Johannesburg and Pretoria will see a high of 30°C while Springs will see a high of 31°C.

Gauteng Tomorrow s Weather overview: 25.11.2020 pic.twitter.com/e8GlRxLnV8 SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 24, 2020

KWAZULU-NATAL:

Some rain can be expected in parts of the province on Wednesday. A rainy Durban and Ulundi will both see a high of 21°C.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow s Weather overview: 25.11.2020 pic.twitter.com/nOROXkKCu1 SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 24, 2020

WESTERN CAPE:

Cape Town will see a high of 20°C while Beaufort West will see a high of 24°C.

Western Cape Tomorrow s Weather overview: 25.11.2020 pic.twitter.com/Gqnj4Gb4zo SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 24, 2020

