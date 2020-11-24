EWN Weather Watch: Warm & partly cloudy Wed for Gauteng, WC
Your EWN Weather Watch for Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG – As we move into the mid-week, most parts of the country can expect some sun and partly cloudy weather conditions
GAUTENG:
Johannesburg and Pretoria will see a high of 30°C while Springs will see a high of 31°C.
Gauteng Tomorrow s Weather overview: 25.11.2020 pic.twitter.com/e8GlRxLnV8SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 24, 2020
KWAZULU-NATAL:
Some rain can be expected in parts of the province on Wednesday. A rainy Durban and Ulundi will both see a high of 21°C.
Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow s Weather overview: 25.11.2020 pic.twitter.com/nOROXkKCu1SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 24, 2020
WESTERN CAPE:
Cape Town will see a high of 20°C while Beaufort West will see a high of 24°C.
Western Cape Tomorrow s Weather overview: 25.11.2020 pic.twitter.com/Gqnj4Gb4zoSA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 24, 2020