EFF MPs face the music in Parly over 2019 budget vote speech disruptions

CAPE TOWN - Parliament on Tuesday started a disciplinary process against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Members of Parliament (MPs) who disrupted Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan’s 2019 budget vote speech.

Twenty MPs face sanction after storming the podium in July last year to try to block Gordhan from delivering his budget vote address at a mini-plenary venue.

On Tuesday, the matter was finally before Parliament’s powers and privileges committee after parliament received legal opinion on the matter in September.

Ironically, the EFF’s disciplinary before the powers and privileges committee will take place in the same venue where the Pravin Gordhan incident took place.

The meeting was addressed by the initiator who lead Parliament’s case, but the 20 accused MPs did not appear.

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi questioned the fairness of the process after the party was not provided with correspondence.

“There was no deliberation. Why are we postponing? What are the circumstances, and all those things? Now we hear that there has been a plethora of correspondence that’s been happening on our behalf. No, no, no. That’s not fair.”

Committee chairperson Mahlopi Mapulane told the committee the accused MPs had not yet made an application for legal representation.

“We must be careful not to consider an application that hasn’t been put before us. There is no application now and we can’t consider something that hasn’t been submitted to us. It will be like anticipating what they may do.”

He adjourned the meeting to Wednesday to hear how the EFF plans to proceed.