Economic empowerment is integral to ending GBV, says Nkoana-Mashabane

The Inter-Ministerial Committee on gender-based violence (GBV) in the country on Tuesday launched the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women in Pretoria.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane on Tuesday said that economic empowerment was an integral component in the country’s efforts to end all forms of violence against women.

Nearly 9,000 rape cases were reported in the country between July and September.

Nkoana-Mashabane said that the country should invest in building a nonsexist society.

“The theme of this year highlights the role that women play in the world of work, but we also want more women to access opportunities [and for society] do away with unfair treatment that before they get a job somewhere, she should have slept with the boss,” Nkoana-Mashabane said.

“Women must be counted as equal to men in this male-dominated society, be it in a government job or in business,” she added.

