De Lille receives 50k submissions expressing objection to Expropriation Bill

CAPE TOWN - Public Workers and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille on Tuesday said her department had received 50,000 submissions commenting on the Expropriation Bill.

Many of the submissions were one-line emails with the writers simply expressing their objection to the Bill.

The Expropriation Bill is intended to replace the old Expropriation Act of 1975, which is not in line with the Constitution.

Parliament’s public works oversight committee was briefed on the bill on Tuesday.

De Lille said the 50,000 comments were received between the gazetting of the Expropriation Bill in December 2018 and March last year.

“In drafting the bill, the input from the public was considered. And that is why attached to the presentation today, is annexure A - we’re making that available to the committee today to see what transpired during that process because we categorised the 50,000 inputs into different categories.”

Parliament’s public works committee must now carry out its own public participation process. This will include calling for written and oral submissions on the draft bill as well as hosting public hearings, which will also take place in all nine provinces.

The Expropriation Bill is substantively the same as the 1975 Act it will replace, but has new clauses which set out the circumstances under which no compensation will be paid for the expropriation of property in the public interest.

