CT woman delivers baby on roof in Belhar

The City of Cape Town's JP Smith said the little boy and his mother were then rushed to hospital and they are doing fine.

CAPE TOWN - A group of firefighters on Tuesday helped deliver a baby on a roof in Belhar.

Just after 4am, the crew raced to a house in the area.

The City of Cape Town's JP Smith said the little boy and his mother were then rushed to hospital and they are doing fine.

“Apparently, she had to cross the roof as it was the only way to get out of the yard of the residence. Staff clamped and cut the baby’s umbilical cord and monitored its vitals until the rescue vehicle arrived from Epping Fire Station.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.