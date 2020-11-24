Community healthcare workers set for second day of picketing in CT

They said that they were not getting the recognition from the Western Cape government that they deserved. They're also upset over pay.

CAPE TOWN - Community healthcare workers in Cape Town will picket for a second day at various medical facilities.

They said that they were not getting the recognition from the Western Cape government that they deserved.

They're also upset over pay.

The SA Care Workers Forum’s Ntombethemba Maduna joined demonstrators outside the Khayelitsha Site B clinic on Monday.

"Take us seriously, don't exploit us as the CHW because the money we're getting from the Department of Health now, we have families and it is not enough, but the work we're doing is a lot."

These are some of their grievances.

"Equal pay for all care workers. The other thing is a monthly wage of R12,500."

