City Power officials cut off illegal electricity connections in Roodepoort

JOHANNESBURG - Electricity has been cut to several businesses in the Roodepoort area due to illegal connections.

City Power is targeting illegal connections in businesses and residential areas as part of Operation Kleena Joburg.

#CityPower @CityPowerJhb officials cut electricity at shops that were illegally connected in Roodepoort.

Officials began their operation at the Golden Meat Basket Butchery on Monday.

They arrived at the business with technical and meter experts, where they found the business was stealing power for some time.

Thereafter, officials were led to other shops and a church.

Officials then moved to a building illegally constructed on a recreational park with 48 rooms. Tenants were paying R1,600 for services each.

The owner was apparently stealing power and water from the neighbours.

Joburg Environment and Infrastructure MEC Mpho Moerane said that criminals should be dealt with.

“We have identified businesses that have connected illegally on our grid and we have cut them off,” Moerane said.

He said that the operation would continue for most of this week.

