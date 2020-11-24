CEM considering more security options to protect exam papers after second leak

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) on Monday said that it had identified possible weaknesses in its systems amid matric exam papers being leaked.

The Council of Education Ministers (CEM) is considering several security options to guard exam papers from being leaked but would not reveal these.

The department has been dealt another blow after a second matric exam paper was leaked just before pupils sat, this time Physical Science Paper 2.

Just last week, Maths Paper 2 was also leaked initially among pupils in Limpopo and Gauteng but is said to have gone further.

The leak of the Maths Paper 2 last week is being investigated by a Hawks task team, and if pupils are found to have cheated, they could be banned from writing matric for up to three years.

The DBE’s employees who are found guilty of leaking the papers could face jail time.

But these possible penalties do not seem to be much of deterrence as the department’s system appears more vulnerable to circumvention.

The CEM is considering several security options to protect exam papers from being leaked but would not be revealing what they were.

They said that their investigations were at an advanced stage, and the details of their probe would be made public at the appropriate time.

The DBE also said they had dispatched teams to the provinces to re-check the security systems.

