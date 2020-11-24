Case of 4 men accused of murdering Atlantis teen Moore postponed

Jordan Moore (16) his cousin and a friend were sitting in a park earlier this month when they were threatened at gunpoint.

CAPE TOWN - Four men accused of murdering an Atlantis teenager returned to the dock on Tuesday.

The suspects allegedly forced them to buy alcohol. Two of the boys managed to get away and search for help.

Jordan was later found stabbed to death.

He'd also been mauled by dogs. Seven suspects have been arrested since then.

Braswell Rolse, Preston de Bruin, Edward Sebastian and Damian Voetpad returned to the dock for the second time on Tuesday.



They've all been charged with the gruesome murder.

The matter has been postponed to 9 December for a formal bail application.

Another suspect Fortulino Thompson who was also expected back in court on Tuesday did not arrive, as he's also abandoned his bail application for now.



He too will head back to the Atlantis Magistrates' Court on 9 December.



Meanwhile, two other suspects Reagan Hendricks and Jermaine Smith abandoned their bail application a week ago and are due back in court in January.

