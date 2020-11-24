Case against man accused of Lauren Dryden’s murder in Bonteheuwel postponed

Lauren Dryden was waiting for a cab after she had finished working a nightshift in Elsies River when she was attacked.

CAPE TOWN - A man accused of murdering a Bonteheuwel woman is expected to appear in court in a week’s time.

The mother of two was robbed of her cellphone and shot dead early Friday morning.

Fernando Isaacs was arrested shortly afterward.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that Isaacs appeared in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court on Monday and the case has been remanded until 30 November.

Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus Mckenzie is monitoring the case.

“The community is frustrated with the situation and the murder. Gender-based violence must stop. We cannot continue to see violence perpetrated against women and children,” he said.



