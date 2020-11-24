'Do we really need a national carrier?' Mboweni stands by tweets on SAA

Tito Mboweni took to Twitter last week, asking whether South Africa really needed a national carrier.

CAPE TOWN - Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is standing by his latest Twitter thread regarding South African Airways (SAA).

Speaking during a Bloomberg webinar on Tuesday afternoon, Mboweni explained what he meant: “Do countries actually require something that they call a national airline or do we need airlines in the market, that don’t have to be national but they can be business enterprises.”

As to whether there had been any real takers in terms of potential investors, Mboweni kicked the ball to touch saying his Cabinet colleague Pravin Gordhan was in charge of that.

“I think the Minister of Public Enterprises is dealing with that and I am satisfied the conversations are going in the right direction.”

Mboweni has also announced a R500 million investment in a vaccine consortium, which is looking to produce a vaccine against COVID-19.

Mboweni said he was worried about the effects of a second surge in infections on the economy.

