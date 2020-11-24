Bushiri says latest arrest warrants part of plot to persecute him

The Hawks have confirmed that three more warrants have been issued for the self-proclaimed prophet, bringing the total number to five.

JOHANNESBURG - Fugitive Shepherd Bushiri believes that the warrants of arrest issued for him and his wife, Mary, are part of a plot to persecute him.

Bushiri released a statement on Facebook, saying that the latest development only confirmed the level of injustice in South Africa.

I AM NEITHER SHOCKED NOR SURPRISED WITH RECENT MEDIA REPORTS ABOUT WARRANT OF ARRESTS I am neither shocked nor... Posted by Prophet Shepherd Bushiri on Monday, 23 November 2020

The couple fled to their home country of Malawi almost two weeks ago, violating their bail conditions here in South Africa.

The South African government has initiated an extradition process to force the couple to answer to charges of fraud, theft and money laundering here on home soil.

Bushiri has also been accused of rape by members of his Enlightened Christian Gathering Church back in 2018.

The Hawks' Katlego Mogale said that three warrants of arrests were obtained for the rape cases last week.

"Three more warrants of arrest for the fugitive Shepherd Bushiri, who broke bail and fled to Malawi several days ago, together with his wife Mary Bushiri, have been issued. The warrants were issued on Friday, 20 November 2020. Bushiri was already facing charges of fraud and money laundering at the time of his disappearance. Bushiri was still under investigation for three separate cases of rape reported by members of his church."

The man known among his followers as Major One, said that as a revered man of God, husband and father, rape was an abominable crime that went against everything he stood for and believed in.

The other two warrants of arrest obtained against the church leaders relate to fraud, theft and money laundering charges.

