Beyonce leads 2021 Grammy nominations with nine

NEW YORK - Pop queen Beyonce's Black Is King musical film propelled her to the front of this year's Grammy pack with nine nominations, organizers said Tuesday ahead of the annual awards show.

Fellow pop stars Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift each snagged six nominations for second place, as did rapper Roddy Ricch.

As the music industry attempts to weather one of its most tumultuous years in modern history due to the coronavirus pandemic, pop made a comeback in the Recording Academy's top categories.

Women scored big gains across all genres ahead of the 63rd annual Grammys, set to take place on January 31, with comedian Trevor Noah as host.

