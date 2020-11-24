Bail conditions of Mpumalanga ANC member accused of raping daughters relaxed

The former MEC is out on R20,000 bail and is expected to be back in the dock next year January for the director of public of prosecution's decision.

JOHANNESBURG - Bail conditions of a senior Mpumalanga African National Congress (ANC) member accused of raping his two children have been relaxed to allow him more time to do work for the governing party in the province.

The former MEC is out on R20,000 bail and is expected to be back in the dock next year January for the director of public of prosecution's decision.

The PEC member was arrested in September for raping his twin daughters after the incident was reported to police in July.

His bail conditions included that he reports to police every Friday.

But the National Prosecuting Authority's Monica Nyuswa said this has changed: “The accused in the matter made a report in the court that he has been deployed by his organisation for organisational work. He then requested the court to report to the police station once a month and then the court granted him that request.”

This comes as government on Tuesday launched the 16 Days for No Violence Against Women and Children in Pretoria.

The theme for this year's campaign is 'women's economic justice for a nonviolent and non-sexist South Africa.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.