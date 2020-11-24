ANC's Ramaphosa calls on NW structures to focus on unity, stability

The ANC in the North West has been marred by deep divisions which failed to heal even after the removal of Supra Mahumapelo as both provincial chairperson and premier.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) national working committee (NWC) is now expected to mull over the state of the party in the North West.

This follows numerous meetings held by the ANC’s top officials and the NWC with various branches across all four regions of the platinum-rich province.

The party’s president, Cyril Ramaphosa, has called for unity and stability, saying that a strong and united ANC would ensure the success of the economic reconstruction recovery plan for the country.

The ANC’s NWC has its work cut out when it comes to getting the party in the North West to work as a unit.

It spent Monday meeting branches, interim regional and provincial structures as well as troikas from different municipalities.

This as some troikas have defied an order to step down by the interim provincial structure.

Ramaphosa has asked members to focus on things that bring them together as opposed to those that cause divisions.

"In the Nort West, we have interim this and interim that. We now want stability and we want to move beyond interim this and that."

The North West, along with Mpumalanga and the Western Cape are expected to hold provincial conferences early next year.

