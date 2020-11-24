A war zone? WC taxi industry records 92 murders, 52 attempted murders this year

That's been revealed by Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela who's addressing the latest spate of shootings.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape taxi industry has seen 92 murders and 51 attempted murders this year.

This was revealed by Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela on Tuesday when he addressed the latest spate of shootings.

Last night, five people were killed and three were wounded in Nyanga and on Monday afternoon, six people were wounded at the Cape Town station deck.

Madikizela met with senior transport officials, police and taxi leaders.

“I have convened an urgent meeting to get a full briefing on what transpired yesterday.”

He said another meeting would take place by the end of the week to plan a coordinated, inter-governmental response to the violence.

Madikizela also revealed increasing reports of extortion within the industry.

He added authorities have been inundated with complaints from staff and learner transport operators, who claim their vehicles are being stopped at ‘roadblocks’ set up by uniformed taxi industry ‘patrollers’ in marked vehicles.

These extorters then impose ‘fines’ or ‘release fees’ after redirecting vehicles to ranks they control.

