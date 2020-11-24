65 more South Africans die of COVID-19, 2,080 new infections confirmed

In the past 24-hour-cycle, 2,080 new infections have been recorded, taking the total number of confirmed cases since the start of the outbreak to more than 769,000.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's coronavirus death toll has risen to 20,968, with 65 new deaths confirmed by the Health Ministry.

In the past 24-hour-cycle, 2,080 new infections have been recorded, taking the total number of confirmed cases since the start of the outbreak to more than 769,000.

The recovery rate is still around the 92% mark, which means more than 711,000 people have recuperated so far.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 769 759 the total number of deaths is 20 968 and the total number of recoveries is 711 195. pic.twitter.com/It1tibhp6W Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) November 23, 2020

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 23 November.



Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/6LNByxxdWz Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) November 23, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.