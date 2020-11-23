Zondo: Zuma will face full might of law for leaving inquiry without permission

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Monday said former President Jacob Zuma was told that the summons against him meant he wasn’t allowed to leave the state capture commission without his permission, but he left anyway.

For this, Zondo said Zuma would face the full might of the law and he would ask the Constitutional Court to compel him to testify.

He said otherwise the former president’s conduct would send the message that the commission can be defied by those who don’t want to testify.

“Mr Zuma could not have been under any confusion about the need to request my permission on Tuesday because on Tuesday, through his council, he requested my permission not to be in attendance on Wednesday.”

Zondo said Zuma knew that he would be defying the commission when he left on Thursday.

“On Thursday, before he left, the head of the commission's legal team had made it clear that as long as the summons stood it was binding and it was not up to him to excuse himself.”

The commission secretary will lay a criminal charge against Zuma and apply for an urgent order from the ConCourt to compel him to give evidence and not leave until Zondo said he could.

“It is therefore quite important for the proper functioning of this commission that Mr Zuma’s conduct be dealt with in a manner in which our law provides that it should be dealt with.”

Zondo said Zuma’s decision to leave the commission without permission in the face of a valid and binding summons was a serious matter and impacted the integrity of the inquiry, the rule of law, and public accountability.

