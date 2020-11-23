Zondo to lodge urgent ConCourt application to enforce summons against Zuma

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Monday said the commission would lay a criminal complaint with the police against Zuma after he left the commission without permission last Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Monday said that the secretary of the state capture commission would make an urgent application to the Constitutional Court to compel former President Jacob Zuma to appear before the inquiry again and not leave until he was excused.

Zondo said that the commission would lay a criminal complaint with the police against Zuma after he left the commission without permission last Thursday.

He read that the law stated that any person who failed to appear when summoned to give evidence shall be guilty of an offence.

Zondo said that Zuma’s decision to leave the commission’s hearings without permission in the face of a valid and binding summons was a serious matter, and it had an impact on the integrity of the inquiry, the rule of law, and public accountability.

“The secretary of the commission to lay a criminal complaint against Mr Zuma, the secretary of the commission to make an urgent application to the Constitutional Court to compel Mr Zuma not to leave without my permission,” Zondo said.

Justice Zondo said that he would determine new dates for Zuma to appear before the commission, and the former president would be served with the summons.

“It is important that we all remember that the matters which this commission is investigating and the matters on which it seeks to question Mr Zuma are matters that happened largely when Mr Zunma was president of the republic and had an obligation to account for what was happening during his presidency,” he said.

