Zondo hears details of irregular tenders, inflated license sales at EOH

JOHANNESBURG - EOH chief executive Stephen van Coller is painting a picture of a company riddled with tender irregularities, inflated licence sales, collusion and inappropriate donations when he joined the listed company in 2018.

He's testifying at the state capture commission that he called in forensics investigators when he found that invoices of large government contracts didn’t make sense and he didn’t want the company to be blacklisted.

Van Coller said the company had nearly 300 legal entities, 10,000 staff and was R3.2 billion in debt, and had serious governance and collusion issues.

He said some of the employees took advantage of the 30% empowerment policy to claim that they had sub-contracted work.

“Some of them are obvious because when you go and speak to the project manager who was on the contract, they had no recollection of that subcontract. Two, we’ve got no evidence of timesheets, three, is they weren’t part of the original bid and four, is we’re paying them the wrong numbers.”

