Zondo: Act that governs inquiry is clear, Zuma committed criminal offence

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Monday said the Act governing the state capture commission was clear and former President Jacob Zuma’s decision to leave without permission is a criminal offence.

The commission is opening a criminal case with the police and is seeking a Constitutional Court order to compel Zuma to appear.

The former president has been called out for leaving the commission last Thursday without being excused.

“The matters which this commission is investigating and on which it seeks to question Mr Zuma, are largely matters that happened when Mr Zuma was president of the republic and had an obligation to account for what was happening during his presidency as the president of the republic.”

This is the basis on which Zondo is taking all steps to ensure that Zuma testifies but that’s not the only thing from his presidency that is now working against him.

“The order that will be sought will include an order compelling Mr Zuma to comply with directives that I’ve issued in line with the regulations of the commission which were promulgated by Mr Zuma when he was still president which require him to furnish certain affidavits to the commission.”

Zondo said he would determine new dates for Zuma to appear and the former president will be served with a summons and a constitutional court order compelling him to testify.

It’s not clear if the former president still intends to report Zondo to the judicial service commission or what his next move if any will be.

