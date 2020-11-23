WC authorities probing drownings of three children in Lutzville

According to police they went fishing in the river and decided to swim, one came into trouble and wanted to assist. However, all three had drowned.

CAPE TOWN - Authorities are investigating the deaths of three children who drowned while swimming in the Olifants River near Lutzville.

The boys, who are the sons of farmworkers, aged 11, 10 and 7, and drowned in the river on Friday.

Their bodies were found on Saturday.

According to police they went fishing in the river and decided to swim, one came into trouble and wanted to assist. However, all three had drowned.

The police's Frederick van Wyk: "Lutzville police are investigating an inquest case after the drowning of three boys. Two other children informed the family of the incident and the police diving unit was contacted and all three bodies were recovered by them."

The Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation's Billy Claasen said that two of the boys were from one family.

Claasen said that this incident again raised the issue of the lack of proper infrastructure and recreational facilities in farming communities.

"Sometimes children need to cross rivers to reach schools. In this instance, they need to go to the river to cool down because the Matzikama weather was extremely hot on Friday and they went for a swim to cool down. There are no other activities for them to do around there."

Police said that no foul play was suspected.

