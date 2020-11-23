Tshwane probing possible negligence after 3 boys drown in stormwater trench

The children, two 10-year-olds and one nine-year-old, were found on Saturday by bystanders.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane on Sunday said that it would be conducting its own investigation into the deaths of three boys who drowned in an incomplete stormwater trench in Hammanskraal.

They were playing near a construction site after the storm blew some barricades into the trench and the boys used them as floats to swim.

Tshwane’s Roads and Transport MMC Dikeledi Selowa said that a probe was underway to ensure there was no negligence on the part of the contractors.

“As the city, we also want to do our own investigation on whether the site was secured properly and whether all the measures that were required by-laws were in place. And also establish what actually transpired on-site,” Selowa said.

