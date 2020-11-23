Severe thunderstorms, localised flooding expected in Gauteng on Tuesday

Forcaster Lehlohonolo Thobela said Gauteng residents should brace for wet weather conditions for most of the week.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service on Monday issued a severe warning for thunderstorms in Gauteng on Tuesday.

Forecasters said localised flooding was expected in parts of the province, as well as KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and the North West.

Last week, the roof of 'the Global Petrol Station' in Vereeniging collapsed on a number of cars during heavy rains.

Forcaster Lehlohonolo Thobela said Gauteng residents should brace for wet weather conditions for most of the week.

“(We’ve issued) a yellow warning level 2, which will result in severe thunderstorms and possible hail that could lead to damage to vehicles, damaging wind and heavy downpours that may result in localised flooding; with damage in the infrastructure and settlements – both formal and informal. We also expect localised injuries due to flying debris.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.