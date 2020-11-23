Safety stamp: Here's why Durban is the perfect travel destination this summer

Lester Kiewit and Clement Manyathela embarked on a 48-hour whirlwind adventure, exploring what Durban has to offer this summer.

It has been a tough year for Lester Kiewit and Clement Manyathela. Between the coronavirus pandemic, months of lockdown and the launch of their brand-new shows on CapeTalk and 702, the newsmen were ready to take advantage of local travel as allowed under Level 1.

So, when offered the opportunity to rediscover Durban’s hidden gems, Lester and Clement didn't need much convincing! Durban Tourism decided to give the radio presenters a much-needed getaway by creating a series of safe, curated bucket-list experiences in Africa's leading city destination.

Lester's first domestic flight since lockdown

As expected, Lester was cautious about his safety ahead of his first plane ride since February. Taking all the precautions, Lester opted to download and complete the traveller health questionnaire at home to avoid making too much contact with other people at the airport.

"I must admit, that caution was eased a bit going through all the controls at Cape Town International Airport, being on the flight, landing here, even the Uber drivers were quite cautious," said the Midday Report presenter of the safety measures taken to keep travellers safe.

The only thing that was left to do at the airport was to hand in the questionnaire, complete the screening as well as the face scan at the check-in counter.

There are screenings everywhere – at all the airports, checking into the hotel, and at restaurants, he notes.

If there's one thing that Lester and Clement have in common, it's their love for cuisine - and, how better to capture Durban's flavour than with the classic bunny chow – a half loaf of hollowed-out bread filled with delicious curry. To complement their tasting, a spice merchant taught the two how to mix the perfect blend of spices for an authentic Durban curry.

The adventures spent the rest of their 48 hours in Durban gliding through the sights on a segway at Moses Mabhida Stadium, exploring the South Africa in The Making exhibition, enjoying a casual dining experience at Legacy Yard in Umhlanga Arch and, cruising through Durban's calm waters on an unforgettable boat trip.

If that doesn't convince you to whisk your family away on a summer holiday to sunny Durban, we don't know what will.

