SABC, unions to meet to find alternatives to planned retrenchments

JOHANNESBURG - The SABC and labour unions are expected to meet this week in an attempt to find alternative ways to the proposed retrenchments at the corporation.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) and employees protested outside the SABC on Friday, calling on the management to abandon the retrenchment process.

They also want the board to resign, saying that it’s not their fault that the employer was broke. The SABC indicated that it would send retrenchment notices to 400 employees, with 170 positions being advertised.

Moves by the SABC to retrench workers were met with fierce resistance, with angry news staff confronting management.

It then temporarily suspended the process after threats of a full-blown strike by labour unions.

On Friday, workers protested outside of Radio Park.

"People have been receiving letters... I don't know if mine is still on the way, I don't know if I'm going to get it or not," one employee said.

"These retrenchments are a no-no in the sense that the SABC is a South African heritage," another striking employee said.

The Communication Workers Union said that it was hopeful that an agreement would be reached but has warned that it would continue to fight if the retrenchment process continues.

