Case against EFF supporters arrested at Brackenfell protest postponed

CAPE TOWN - The public violence case against eight Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) supporters has had been postponed to February.

The party led a demonstration last week against alleged racism at Brackenfell High School.



The protest turned violent.

A group of EFF supporters showed up at the Blue Downs Magistrates Court on Monday to support the eight accused, who've been charged with public violence.

They were arrested as police tried to disperse demonstrators last Friday using water cannons, stun grenades and tear gas.

Their lawyer, Daniel Zantsi: "The State advised us as to the schedule within they charged with, which is a schedule one offence, which I believe they're supposed to be released last Friday already, however, we agreed with the State for the conditions of release and the date for the next appearance."

The accused will be back in the dock on 12 February next year.

Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town is trying to put together a civil case against the party for damages caused during the demonstration.

