Popcru: Malema's call for violence against police a threat to democracy

Addressing supporters in the Free State on Sunday, EFF leader Julius Malema made what police union Popcru believed was an inflammatory remark about police officers.

CAPE TOWN - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema's apparent threat against police officers could potentially lead to violence against the women and men in blue.

This is the concern of policing union Popcru.

Addressing supporters in the Free State on Sunday, Malema made what the union believed was an inflammatory remark about police officers.

"We will treat them the same way we treated them in the 80s. We will not only fight them at the picket lines, we will go to their homes and fight them in their own houses..."

This the remark that has Popcru worried.

Julius Malema's statement was reportedly aimed at police following last Friday's mayhem that erupted during an EFF protest in Cape Town.

The union's Richard Mamabolo said that Malema was irresponsible and there could be dire consequences.

"We feel that it has the potential to raise the level of attacks that are currently happening within and amongst police officers and even worse that he says they must go after their families. We think this is a call for lawlessness and a threat to our democracy."

The union insists that SAPS members are unbiased when carrying out their duties.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.