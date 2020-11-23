Police on scene after shooting at Cape Town Station Deck taxi rank

It's understood people may have been wounded, but details are still sketchy, and police have not confirmed anything.

CAPE TOWN - Authorities are still on the scene of a shooting at the Cape Town Station Deck taxi rank.

The incident happened at around noon.

The Cape Town Station Deck is still busy even after shots were fired in the area.

Taxi were loading passengers further away from the crime scene.

Drivers at the scene were reluctant to comment, but they told Eyewitness News they were scared.

#CTtaxishooting Officers approaching taxi drivers at the station deck following the shooting. KP pic.twitter.com/slOefoYpyd — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 23, 2020

Police and law enforcement were combing the area.

Armed metro police officers could be seen searching taxis parked further down from where the shooting occurred.

Commuters and taxi operators looked on as police cordoned off the section where the shooting took place.

