Police hunt suspects after CT girl wounded in shooting

CAPE TOWN - Police are searching for the suspects who shot and wounded a 10-year-old girl in Kalkfontein.

On Saturday, the girl was struck by a bullet during what's believed to have been a gang shooting.

The police's Frederick van Wyk: "A 10-year-old girl was wounded in her right leg. An ambulance was arranged and she received medical attention on the scene. Anyone with any information of this shooting incident is asked to kindly contact CrimeStop on 08600 10111."

