Outgoing DPE spokesperson accuses dept of targeting whistleblowers

Sam Mkokeli has publicly criticised the minister for launching a forensic investigation against whistleblowers who flagged the alleged irregular appointment of Nthabiseng Borotho.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) has been rocked by a labour relations scandal after the now-former spokesperson for Minister Pravin Gordhan, Sam Mkokeli, accused the director-general of locking him out of meetings about the leaking of information regarding the appointment Gordhan’s chief of staff.

Mkokeli has publicly criticised the minister for launching a forensic investigation against whistleblowers who flagged the alleged irregular appointment of Nthabiseng Borotho.

The department’s director-general, Kgathatso Tlhakudi, confirmed to Eyewitness News at the weekend that they were investigating individuals behind the leak.

Allegations emerged earlier this year that Borotho lacked the post-matric qualification required for the position.

Tlhakudi confirmed that Mkokeli would be leaving the DPE at the end of the month.

“The Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) must inform the media that Mr Sam Mkokeli, the spokesperson for the DPE, has resigned on 28 October 2020.

“His resignation was duly accepted on 3 November 2020 by Mr Kgathatso Tlhakudi, the Director-General of the DPE. Mr Mkokeli is serving his notice period until 30 November 2020,” the DPE said in a statement on Sunday.

Mkokeli told Eyewitness News that he was not involved in drafting a statement which denied reports about Borotho’s alleged irregular appointment.

“When the media inquiry came and the DG locked me out of our meeting to discuss the media inquiries and he sent me a text saying I was not welcome in the meeting,” he said.

Tlhakudi confirmed to Eyewitness News that there was an investigation looking into staffers suspected of distributing sensitive information.

“The personal information of the employee was put out into the public arena through illegal means, that’s what has happened here,” he said.

Tlhakudi said that the forensic investigation was also investigating matters of tender irregularities. But Mkokeli said he wanted to know why whistleblowers were being targeted.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.