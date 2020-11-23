20°C / 22°C
Numsa slams 'disgraceful' Mboweni for his Twitter comments on SAA

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni on Sunday night asked his nearly one million followers on Twitter if the country needed a national airline.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni: Image: Twitter/SAgovnews
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni: Image: Twitter/SAgovnews
48 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) on Monday said that it was disgraceful, reckless, and selfish of Finance Minister Tito Mboweni to ask the public on Twitter what government should do with South African Airways (SAA).

Mboweni on Sunday night asked his nearly one million followers if the country needed a national airline.

During his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) in October, the minister announced that SAA would receive the R10.5 billion that was needed to restructure the airline as part of government’s efforts to help state-owned entities.

Numsa’s spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said that Mboweni’s action on Twitter was disrespectful to workers.

“Tito, as the Minister of Finance, has a duty to ensure that the airline is viable and funded. It is disgraceful that he can indulge himself on Twitter whilst workers at SAA have not been paid for eight months and counting, and it is just reckless and selfish,” she said.



