NPA: Reports suggesting Ace Magashule’s PA won’t testify are untrue

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Sunday said that the case involving African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule should take place in a court and not through public opinion.

This follows a City Press report which stated that the former personal assistant for Magashule learned through the media that she had agreed to testify against her former boss.

The paper said that it had seen an email between Moroadi Cholota and law enforcement agencies where she challenged authorities to produce a signed affidavit agreeing to this.

The NPA dismissed the report, suggesting that Cholota had not agreed to testify against Magashule.

It was revealed during Magashule’s appearance in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on 13 November that she would be a key State witness.

But_ City Press_ reported that she wanted to see the affidavit that she signed in this regard.

The NPA responded, saying that the report was untrue.

“I can assure you that we have been in communication with the witness and we are fairly satisfied with the fact that she is going to testify, and she has cooperated with the State,” said NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema.

“The rest for us is irrelevant. What matters is what is going to happen in the court of law. Of course, it is in the interests of other parties to try to cast doubt on our case. We are fairly confident we have a good case and that case continues,” he added.

As part of her job during Magashule’s tenure as Free State premier, Cholota is alleged to have been at the centre of the asbestos saga.

Last year, she told the state capture commission how she requested money from the late Igo Mpambani, who was involved in the deal.

The businessman was shot dead in Sandton in 2017.

