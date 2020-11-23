NPA backs remaining prosecutors in Omotoso case after Advocate Mdolomba's death

Advocate Zukile Mdolomba passed away on Saturday. He was one of the three State prosecutors involved in the rape and human trafficking case against Pastor Timothy Omotoso.

CAPE TOWN - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in the Eastern Cape said that the two remaining prosecutors will continue to work on the case against Pastor Timothy Omotoso following the death of an advocate assigned to the matter.

Zukile Mdolomba passed away on Saturday.

He was one of the three State prosecutors involved in the rape and human trafficking case against Omotoso.

The bail application of Omotoso was dismissed in the Port Elizabeth High Court recently after the court found that the defence had not put forward any exceptional circumstances to warrant granting Omotoso bail.

The NPA's Anelisa Ngcakani: "While Advocate Mdolomba played a pivotal role int his case, the two remaining prosecutors are equally capable of successfully prosecuting the case."

