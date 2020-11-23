New GBV hotline to help reduce scourge, assist victims to find place of safety

The toll-free hotline, which goes live on 2 December, will help survivors get to their nearest shelter.

CAPE TOWN - The National Shelter Movement of South Africa on Monday said the launch of a helpline for those affected by gender-based violence will help reduce the scourge.

The Movement's Bernadine Bachar said it was highlighted during the lockdown, that not many women knew where to access a place of safety; or which services were available to them.

Bachar the 24/7 hotline would change this and would, “Help them get information about having procuring protection orders, or (how to lay) charges at police stations.”

She added the hotline would be able to offer those support services to GBV survivors, that they actually need in order to escape the abusive situation.

As South Africa heads towards 16 Days of Activism, she said it was important for women to know that help was available to them.

“The helpline is just one of those. They can also call us at the Saartjie Bartman Centre – we’ll be able to assist them; but any one of the shelters, nationally, that are a part of the NSMSA – the National Shelter Movement of South Africa will be able to assist them.”

